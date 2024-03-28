Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Without year designation (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without year designation

Obverse Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Without year designation - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" Without year designation - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Without year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Empire (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6490 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
35472 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

