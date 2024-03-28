Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Without year designation (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Without year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)