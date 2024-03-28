Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Without year designation (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without year designation
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1710
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". Without year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Empire (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6490 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
35472 $
Price in auction currency 3200000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
