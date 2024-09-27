Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) M-L "Portrait in lats" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
