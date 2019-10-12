Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". There's nothing above head (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There's nothing above head

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" There's nothing above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" There's nothing above head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". There's nothing above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 16,000,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
238639 $
Price in auction currency 16000000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1701 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

