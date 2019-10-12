Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". There's nothing above head (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". There's nothing above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 16,000,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF35 (1)