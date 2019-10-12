Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". There's nothing above head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: There's nothing above head
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". There's nothing above head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 16,000,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
100000 $
Price in auction currency 100000 USD
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
238639 $
Price in auction currency 16000000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1701 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
