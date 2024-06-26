Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition AU (3) XF (22) VF (24) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) F15 (1) Service NGC (1)

