Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without arabesques on the chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
