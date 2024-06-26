Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Without arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without arabesques on the chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Without arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Without arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Without arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8028 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • BAC (7)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2376 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search