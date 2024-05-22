Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". With the year designation (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With the year designation
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1710
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". With the year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 69000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
