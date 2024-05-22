Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". With the year designation (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With the year designation

Obverse Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" With the year designation - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" With the year designation - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (127) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". With the year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
733 $
Price in auction currency 69000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1350 $
Price in auction currency 1350 USD
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition G DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price

For the sale of Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

