Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". With the year designation (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1710 "Portrait of the sample of 1707". With the year designation. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

