Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The portrait divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: The portrait divides the inscription

Obverse Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" The portrait divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" The portrait divides the inscription - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The portrait divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (20)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (12)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (13)
  • Künker (19)
  • Möller (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Nomos (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Obolos (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (11)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
926 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Frühwald - September 16, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Frühwald - March 19, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1724 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search