Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The portrait divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: The portrait divides the inscription
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The portrait divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (20)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (7)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (12)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Heritage (6)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (19)
- Möller (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Nomos (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Obolos (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (7)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (11)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (4)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
926 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
