Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The portrait divides the inscription (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". The portrait divides the inscription. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 111 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place November 23, 2022.

