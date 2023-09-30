Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12313 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
14286 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
