Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΒ (1702)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
12313 $
Price in auction currency 11000 CHF
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
14286 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΒ (1702) "Big head" at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Poltina 1702 "Big head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

