Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". Cross over your head (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cross over your head
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 14 g
- Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
- Diameter 33 - 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨА (1701)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". Cross over your head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the RND auction for RUB 40,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1701 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search