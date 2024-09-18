Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". Cross over your head (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". Cross over your head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the RND auction for RUB 40,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)