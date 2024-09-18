Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". Cross over your head (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cross over your head

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" Cross over your head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" Cross over your head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨА (1701)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head". Cross over your head. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the RND auction for RUB 40,000,000. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
449188 $
Price in auction currency 40000000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨА (1701) "Small head" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
224948 $
Price in auction currency 210000 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1701 "Small head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1701 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Sep 18, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search