Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨΓ (1703)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 160,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
98270 $
Price in auction currency 7500000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨΓ (1703) "The portrait is narrow" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1703 "The portrait is narrow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

