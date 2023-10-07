Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

