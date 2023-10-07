Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 14 g
  • Pure silver (0,3749 oz) 11,662 g
  • Diameter 33 - 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨS (1706)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.

Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1706 "Portrait of the sample of 1706", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

