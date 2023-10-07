Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨS (1706) "Portrait of the sample of 1706". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 900,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
14870 $
Price in auction currency 900000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1706 "Portrait of the sample of 1706", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search