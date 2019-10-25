Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 14,22 g
- Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
- Diameter 32 - 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
