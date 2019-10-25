Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (1)