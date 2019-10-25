Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest

Obverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 14,22 g
  • Pure silver (0,3328 oz) 10,3522 g
  • Diameter 32 - 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - March 17, 2017
Seller Знак
Date March 17, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

