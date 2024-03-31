Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5023 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 4200 SEK
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 4000 DKK
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

