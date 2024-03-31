Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5023 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 4200 SEK
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 4000 DKK
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
