Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5023 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (28) XF (66) VF (74) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU55 (8) AU53 (3) AU50 (8) XF45 (10) XF40 (6) VF35 (8) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1) RNGA (2) ННР (1)

