Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 2,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
- Year 1719
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RND (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search