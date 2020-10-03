Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 2,84 g
  • Pure silver (0,0665 oz) 2,0675 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Grivennik (10 Kopeks)
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Jean ELSEN - June 8, 2018
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

