Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Grivennik (10 Kopeks) 1719 . Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (1) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)