Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3327 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3086 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction NIKO - October 2, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date October 2, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction NIKO - August 9, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction NIKO - May 17, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2017
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - June 25, 2009
Seller Empire
Date June 25, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1719 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
VL Nummus
Auction Sep 15, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search