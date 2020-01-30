Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.

Сondition AU (3) XF (8) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) Service NGC (1)