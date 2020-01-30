Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzenonline (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3327 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
3086 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
