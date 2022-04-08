Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 1 Kopek 1719. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1719 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Pattern 1 Kopek 1719 Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,2 g
  • Diameter 20 - 21 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1719 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,900,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1719 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1719 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

