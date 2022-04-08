Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 1 Kopek 1719. Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,2 g
- Diameter 20 - 21 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1719
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 1 Kopek 1719 . Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,900,000. Bidding took place April 8, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1719 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search