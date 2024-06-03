Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
