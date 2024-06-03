Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (54)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (13)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Empire (15)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (41)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (26)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (7)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (42)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (12)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (7)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
743 $
Price in auction currency 66300 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
802 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1719 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search