Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 3 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2023.

