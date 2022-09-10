Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price

