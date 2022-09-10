Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.
Сondition
