Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719). Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) . Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 2134 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 23, 2015.

Сondition VF (3) F (1)