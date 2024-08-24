Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

