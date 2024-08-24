Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 НД. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1719
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
