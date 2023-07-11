Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
