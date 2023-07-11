Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Сondition AU (6) XF (4) VF (15) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1)

