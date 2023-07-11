Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1023 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place February 4, 2009.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
455 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
353 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - March 18, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 18, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - June 22, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 16, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

