Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Katz Auction auction for USD 860. Bidding took place February 24, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
