Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД. Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД Cyrillic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) with mark НД. Cyrillic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Katz Auction auction for USD 860. Bidding took place February 24, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (59)
  • RedSquare (23)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WCN (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) ҂АΨѲI (1719) НД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1719 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search