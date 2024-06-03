Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2012 $
Price in auction currency 14000 DKK
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
