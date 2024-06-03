Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 33,000. Bidding took place September 18, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (27)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (11)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (6)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2012 $
Price in auction currency 14000 DKK
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - October 7, 2022
Seller Знак
Date October 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1719 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search