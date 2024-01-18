Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-IL-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (32)
- AURORA (12)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- DNW (2)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (14)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (12)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (19)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Russian Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search