Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-IL-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

