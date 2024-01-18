Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-IL-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 16 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 47,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 7, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date August 7, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
497 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search