Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 Arabic year - Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Diameter 13 - 15 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1719
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1962 sold at the Katz Auction auction for USD 490. Bidding took place February 24, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

