Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719. Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,02 g
- Diameter 13 - 15 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1719
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1719 . Arabic year. This copper coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1962 sold at the Katz Auction auction for USD 490. Bidding took place February 24, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
