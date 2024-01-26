Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-IL-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
5361 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
3091 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Russia Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date September 15, 2006
Condition VF30
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1719 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

