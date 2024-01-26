Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) OK-IL-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨѲI (1719)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨѲI (1719) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-IL-L. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place September 15, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
5361 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
3091 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
