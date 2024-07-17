Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" under the portrait (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "СПБ" under the portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (370) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3369 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
