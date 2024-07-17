Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" under the portrait (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "СПБ" under the portrait

Obverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" under the portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (370) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" under the portrait. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 85,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3369 $
Price in auction currency 13500 PLN
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1540 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - May 19, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date May 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - March 24, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - March 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - December 31, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 31, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

