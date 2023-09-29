Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin". Year in Arabic (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Year in Arabic
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by S. Gouin" with mark G. Year in Arabic. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 310,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
179558 $
Price in auction currency 170000 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
220820 $
Price in auction currency 17500000 RUB
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search