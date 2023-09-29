Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin". Year in Arabic (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by S. Gouin" with mark G. Year in Arabic. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 310,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition XF (5) VF (7) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF20 (1)