Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin". Year in Arabic (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Year in Arabic

Obverse Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" Year in Arabic - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" Year in Arabic - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by S. Gouin" with mark G. Year in Arabic. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 310,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
179558 $
Price in auction currency 170000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
220820 $
Price in auction currency 17500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - February 2, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Empire - June 3, 2011
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Empire - March 27, 2009
Seller Empire
Date March 27, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2007
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2007
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 G "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2006
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
