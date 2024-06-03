Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Without a branch on chest
Photo by: Spink UK
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7016 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1006 $
Price in auction currency 91000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
