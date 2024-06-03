Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Without a branch on chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" Without a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Spink UK

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7016 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1006 $
Price in auction currency 91000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

