Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". Without a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 7016 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

