Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24840 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (87) XF (155) VF (261) F (7) No grade (31) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (7) MS60 (6) AU58 (13) AU55 (21) AU53 (15) AU50 (9) XF45 (12) XF40 (12) VF35 (8) VF30 (5) VF25 (8) VF20 (2) DETAILS (18) Service NGC (28) RNGA (15) ННР (10) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (57)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

AURORA (22)

Baldwin's (3)

Busso Peus (6)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (2)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (2)

Empire (19)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (114)

Grün (5)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (17)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (4)

Imperial Coin (12)

Jean ELSEN (6)

Katz (24)

Künker (77)

La Galerie Numismatique (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (8)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (5)

NOONANS (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (18)

OLNZ (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (41)

Raritan Stamps (1)

Rauch (5)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (12)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (18)

Russiancoin (6)

SINCONA (17)

Spink (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (6)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (4)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Знак (9)