Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (574) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24840 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 28
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
