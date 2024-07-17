Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (574) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 24840 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
596 $
Price in auction currency 560 EUR
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Portrait in antique armour", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

