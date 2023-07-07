Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. The head is small (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest. The head is small
Photo by: Rare Coins
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. The head is small. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3058 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
