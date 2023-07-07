Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. The head is small (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest. The head is small

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest The head is small - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest The head is small - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. The head is small. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3058 $
Price in auction currency 2400 GBP
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - April 16, 2016
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 8, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date February 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - May 21, 2015
Seller Künker
Date May 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - October 1, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

