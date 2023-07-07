Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest. The head is small (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Arabesques on the chest. The head is small. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 37 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

