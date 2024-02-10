Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" with mark K. With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

