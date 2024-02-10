Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a branch on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" with mark K. With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
