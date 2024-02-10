Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a branch on chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" with mark K. With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,400,000. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (12)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • WAG (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1976 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1313 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1720 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search