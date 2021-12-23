Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1714 "Without denomination". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

