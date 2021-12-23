Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1714
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1714 "Without denomination". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10130 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Empire - December 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
47342 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Alexander - March 24, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction Empire - June 13, 2014
Seller Empire
Date June 13, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1714 "Without denomination", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

