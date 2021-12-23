Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1714 "Without denomination" (Russia, Peter I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1714
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1714 "Without denomination". This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 190,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
10130 $
Price in auction currency 10000 CHF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
47342 $
Price in auction currency 3400000 RUB
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
