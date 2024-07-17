Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt". Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Cyrillic year

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" Cyrillic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait by G. Haupt" with mark H. Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2753 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

