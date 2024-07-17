Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) H "Portrait by G. Haupt". Cyrillic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Cyrillic year
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨЗ (1707)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨЗ (1707) "Portrait by G. Haupt" with mark H. Cyrillic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 65,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2753 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
