Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: No buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" No buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6939 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
3346 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

