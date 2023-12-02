Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: No buckle on the cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
6939 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
3346 $
Price in auction currency 260000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
