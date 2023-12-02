Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". No buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

