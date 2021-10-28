Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt". Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabic year

Obverse Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" Arabic year - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" with mark H. Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
4248 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - June 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5993 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Niemczyk - September 7, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Spink - March 24, 2010
Seller Spink
Date March 24, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction UBS - January 18, 2010
Seller UBS
Date January 18, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1707 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search