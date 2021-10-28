Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1707 H "Portrait by G. Haupt". Arabic year (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabic year
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" with mark H. Arabic year. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 5 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,200,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
4248 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
5993 $
Price in auction currency 5000 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 7, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search