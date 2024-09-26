Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Restrike Diagonally reeded edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction CNG - January 6, 2008
Seller CNG
Date January 6, 2008
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

