Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

