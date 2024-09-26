Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Diagonally reeded edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 16,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
