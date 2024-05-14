Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (36) XF (98) VF (67) F (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (8) AU53 (6) AU50 (5) XF45 (22) XF40 (9) VF35 (6) VF30 (1) DETAILS (9) Service PCGS (2) NGC (24) RNGA (4) ННР (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (21)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (8)

BAC (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (3)

Empire (19)

Gorny & Mosch (16)

Grün (4)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (2)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (4)

Künker (35)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

New York Sale (3)

NIKO (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (13)

Spink (2)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (3)

WCN (2)

Знак (6)