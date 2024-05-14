Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Buckle on the cloak

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" Buckle on the cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (226) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (21)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (8)
  • BAC (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (19)
  • Gorny & Mosch (16)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (35)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Spink (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • WCN (2)
  • Знак (6)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1720 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search