Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Buckle on the cloak
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in lats". Buckle on the cloak. This silver coin from the times of Peter I.
- All companies
- Alexander (21)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (8)
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (19)
- Gorny & Mosch (16)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (35)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (24)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (13)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- WCN (2)
- Знак (6)
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
734 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
