Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath with ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Wreath with ribbons

Obverse Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" Wreath with ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" Wreath with ribbons - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" with mark H. Wreath with ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
11948 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF30 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
31882 $
Price in auction currency 2600000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

