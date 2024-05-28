Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath with ribbons (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" with mark H. Wreath with ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.

Сondition AU (5) XF (31) VF (22) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (4) XF45 (10) XF40 (7) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (7) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (9)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (1)

Rare Coins (10)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (9)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Знак (1)