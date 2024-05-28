Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1710 H "Portrait by G. Haupt". Wreath with ribbons (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Wreath with ribbons
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1710
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by G. Haupt" with mark H. Wreath with ribbons. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 100,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
11948 $
Price in auction currency 11000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF40 RNGA
Selling price
31882 $
Price in auction currency 2600000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
