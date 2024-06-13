Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: There is nothing on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1996 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1414 $
Price in auction currency 15000 NOK
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search