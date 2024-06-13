Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There is nothing on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8316 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1996 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1414 $
Price in auction currency 15000 NOK
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Denga1700 - December 17, 2020
Seller Denga1700
Date December 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1718 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
