Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)