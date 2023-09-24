Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". There is nothing on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: There is nothing on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" There is nothing on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Dmitry Markov

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. There is nothing on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place January 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1533 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

