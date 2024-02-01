Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

