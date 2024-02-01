Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike. Plain edge

Obverse Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" Restrike Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1707
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11045 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction HIRSCH - February 15, 2014
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - January 31, 2013
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 28, 2012
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2010
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt" at auction Künker - March 10, 2010
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

