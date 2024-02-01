Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Plain edge (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike. Plain edge
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28 g
- Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
- Diameter 41 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1707
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1707 "Portrait by G. Haupt". Restrike. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6004 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
9183 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
11045 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 28, 2012
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2010
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
