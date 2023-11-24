Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Arabesques on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Arabesques on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Dmitry Markov

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
1389 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

