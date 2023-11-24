Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Arabesques on the chest
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search