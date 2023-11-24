Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Arabesques on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Arabesques on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2016.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)