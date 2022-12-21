Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" (Russia, Peter I)

Obverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,892,800. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
21031 $
Price in auction currency 1892800 RUB
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2015
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

