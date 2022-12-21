Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,892,800. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (8) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1)