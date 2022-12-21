Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" (Russia, Peter I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,892,800. Bidding took place July 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Rare Coins (5)
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
21031 $
Price in auction currency 1892800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1603 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search