Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a branch on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨК (1720)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGS
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1720 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

