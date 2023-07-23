Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a branch on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨК (1720)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨК (1720) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 430,000. Bidding took place November 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGS
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 26, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
