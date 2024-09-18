Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 380. Bidding took place September 14, 2016.

Сondition VF (1)