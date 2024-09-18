Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 380. Bidding took place September 14, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction CNG - September 14, 2016
Seller CNG
Date September 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
