Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". Restrike (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1098 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 380. Bidding took place September 14, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- CNG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search