Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
