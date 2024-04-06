Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

