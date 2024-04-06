Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK-L. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 75,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
762 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
474 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK-L "Portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

