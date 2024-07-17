Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a branch on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (382) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (57)
- AURORA (27)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (15)
- Gorny & Mosch (39)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (30)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (45)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (5)
- NIKO (3)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (35)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (8)
- Roma Numismatics (8)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (17)
- Spink (1)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (16)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1427 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 19
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1721 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search