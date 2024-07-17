Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

