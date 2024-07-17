Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a branch on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (382) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1427 $
Price in auction currency 1100 GBP
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
793 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction CNG - October 4, 2023
Seller CNG
Date October 4, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1721 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

