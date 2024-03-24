Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin". With a ribbon of orders (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin". With a ribbon of orders. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 82,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

