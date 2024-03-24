Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin". With a ribbon of orders (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a ribbon of orders
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin". With a ribbon of orders. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 82,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.
Seller RedSquare
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30933 $
Price in auction currency 2850000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
44340 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
