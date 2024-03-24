Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin". With a ribbon of orders (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a ribbon of orders

Obverse Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" With a ribbon of orders - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" With a ribbon of orders - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28 g
  • Pure silver (0,7499 oz) 23,324 g
  • Diameter 41 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1710
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin". With a ribbon of orders. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 82,000. Bidding took place September 14, 2007.

Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RedSquare - March 24, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30933 $
Price in auction currency 2850000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 6, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
44340 $
Price in auction currency 4000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1710 "Portrait by S. Gouin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

