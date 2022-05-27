Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: Rivets on the chest
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6134 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (8)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8036 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 96000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
