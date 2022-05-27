Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats". Rivets on the chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: Rivets on the chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" Rivets on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨИI (1718)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) "Portrait in lats" with mark OK. Rivets on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 6134 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
8036 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 96000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble ҂АΨИI (1718) OK "Portrait in lats" at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1718 "Portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

