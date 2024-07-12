Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: With a branch on chest

Obverse Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" With a branch on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (727) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" with mark K. With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (111)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (21)
  • BAC (2)
  • Baldwin's (3)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (11)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (43)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (83)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (41)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (18)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (113)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • NIKO (4)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numision (1)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rare Coins (62)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • RND (11)
  • Russian Heritage (28)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (19)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Знак (26)
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1721 "Portrait in shoulder pads", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 422
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Peter I Coins of Russia in 1721 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search