Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) K "Portrait in shoulder pads". With a branch on chest (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: With a branch on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year ҂АΨКА (1721)
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble ҂АΨКА (1721) "Portrait in shoulder pads" with mark K. With a branch on chest. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 44,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 95000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
