Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" up my sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" up my sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition XF (7) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)