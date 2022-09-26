Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" up my sleeve (Russia, Peter I)
Variety: "СПБ" up my sleeve
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,728)
- Weight 28,44 g
- Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Peter I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1724
- Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" up my sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4534 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4689 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
