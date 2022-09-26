Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats". "СПБ" up my sleeve (Russia, Peter I)

Variety: "СПБ" up my sleeve

Obverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" up my sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I Reverse Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" "СПБ" up my sleeve - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Peter I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,728)
  • Weight 28,44 g
  • Pure silver (0,6657 oz) 20,7043 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Peter I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1724
  • Ruler Peter I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats" with mark СПБ. "СПБ" up my sleeve. This silver coin from the times of Peter I. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 14,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Roma Numismatics - September 26, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4534 $
Price in auction currency 4200 GBP
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction RedSquare - June 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
4689 $
Price in auction currency 340000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Kroha - October 10, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date October 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Знак - February 16, 2018
Seller Знак
Date February 16, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Alexander - September 28, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date September 28, 2012
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1724 СПБ "Sunny, a portrait in lats" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1724 "Sunny, a portrait in lats", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

